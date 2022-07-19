ISLAMABAD: Sherry Rehman, Pakistan’s minister for climate change, pushed for changes to the international climate agenda on Monday. She emphasised that in order to address the problems faced by developing nations, global commitments to lessen the effects of climate change must be translated into planning and open access to funding.

Prior to the Conference of Parties 27 (COP27) in Cairo in November of this year, Ms. Rehman stated at a ministerial meeting that was jointly organised by Germany and Egypt that global pledges needed to increase. Prior to the significant climate conference, the minister of climate change called for a clear resetting of the global climate agenda.The minister was joined to the ministerial discussion by the secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change (MOCC), Asif Haider Shah, senior joint secretary Mr. Mujtaba, director Dr. Saima, and climate change policy expert Sayyeda Hadika Jamshed.

We have gathered here today at a critical turning point in the world’s discussions about the scope and speed of climate change, Ms. Rehman remarked during the debate. Pakistan is at a great danger because of its exceptional vulnerability to hastened climate-induced catastrophes.

Extraordinary warming, forest fires, glacial outburst floods (GLOF), rapidly approaching water scarcity (annual water availability level had also fallen below 1,000 cubic metres), torrential monsoon flooding, expanding desertification, and an increase in sea levels were among these risks, she added.”All these innovations have affected Pakistan the epicentre of the climate crisis, where life on land, in the ocean, and under the sea has been exponentially impacted, making the nation a prime illustration of all the tragedies that accompany climate stress,