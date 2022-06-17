Senator Sherry Rehman, the country’s federal climate change minister, may be infected with COVID-19.

As she sat next to a senator colleague who tested positive in the Senate Finance Committee the day before, Rehman stated she is isolating until she receives a negative report in a tweet on Friday.

Just sharing so we are all careful: isolating until I get a negative report on covid because I was right next to a Senator colleague who tested positive in the Senate Finance Committee yesterday.Thankfully was wearing a mask but he wasn’t,so being cautious. We all need SOPs again — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) June 17, 2022

Standard operating procedures, according to Rehman, were once again required.

She wrote, “Thankfully, I was wearing a mask, but he wasn’t, so I’m being cautious.”

A small increase in COVID-19 cases has been reported in Pakistan.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Pakistan, with the country’s coronavirus positivity ratio rising to 1.22 percent on Thursday, according to data released by the National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH).

According to the National Institutes of Health, 144 persons were determined to be infected with COVID-19 after 11,828 diagnostic tests were performed in one day.

Meanwhile, a patient has died as a result of the infection in the last 24 hours.