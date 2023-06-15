ISLAMABAD: Sherry Rehman, the federal minister for climate change, stated on Thursday that the storm Biparjoy will not directly affect Karachi.

Sherry Rehman claimed in one of his statements that they were unaware of the direction of Cyclone Biparjoy a few days prior. She claimed that they stayed up all night watching the storm. Rehman predicted that Quaid City would have significant rainfall.

The Sindh Government, the PDMA, and other relevant organisations were prepared to handle any emergency. She reported that 72,000 people had already been evacuated. The climate minister stated that they were making an effort to inform the public about the storm in a trustworthy manner.

Four days of nonstop evacuation from the impacted areas were required. No decision had been made regarding stopping aircraft at Karachi Airport, according to the federal minister.

She claimed that Sindh and Balochistan had endured excessive temperatures for the last three years. Rehman pleaded with the crowd to stay away from the shore. In addition, Rehman updated his social media accounts with the most recent cyclone-related news.

Latest #CycloneBiparjoy update. These are consolidated reports from all weather satellites, PMD and depts @ndmapk pic.twitter.com/UDAhUvZBcz — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) June 15, 2023