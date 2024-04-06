Rawalpindi: PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat exploded in front of party central leader Barrister Gauhar.

Speaking to the media in Rawalpindi, Barrister Gohar, talking about Shahryar Afridi’s threat, said that Shahryar Afridi has made many sacrifices, he is our hero, and we request him to speak from the party platform.

He said that those who have held a press conference and given statements against the party will be decided by the founder of PTI, when Imran Khan is gone, then they will see who wants to return to the party.

PTI’s internal differences have come to the fore, Shehryar Afridi’s party leadership has been threatened

On this occasion, Sher Afzal Marwat said that I supported what Shehryar Afridi said, he has raised his voice for Khurram Zeeshan, and dropping the name of Khurram Zeeshan is an insult to the decision of the founder of PTI.

Barrister Gohar said that Shirafazl Marwat is not on the back foot and cannot be.

On a journalist’s question, Sher Afzal said I agree with you, I am being dragged, I will deal with those who are doing this openly, these people are doing it despite me and the party. are causing damage.

Sher Afzal Marwat said that it is true that some people in the party do not want to see me on the front foot.