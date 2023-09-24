Sheikhupura: A passenger train collided with a train standing on the track near Qila Sattar Shah station, as a result of which 20 passengers were injured.

According to the sources, the passenger train coming from Mianwali also came on the same track on which the train was standing before the fork was not changed, despite the efforts of the passenger train driver, the train collided with the freight bogie.

According to the rescue personnel, 20 passengers on board the train from Mianwali to Lahore were injured in the accident, 5 injured passengers have been transferred to the district headquarters hospital.

The railway officials say that the rescue work has been started at the accident site and the investigation of the incident has also been started.

The spokesperson of Railways says that the train operation is going on in Lahore Division, the track was cleared at 7.30 am after the accident near Sheikhupura.

According to the spokesperson, Mianwali Express was also dispatched, and all the passengers on board the train were safe.

4 railway officials suspended for negligence:

According to the railway spokesperson, 4 railway officials have been suspended for negligence, while an inquiry committee headed by deputy principal officers has been set up.

The committee will submit a report within 24 hours, action will be taken against those responsible as per law.

CEO Railway Shahid Aziz says that there will be no compromise on safety.

It should be remembered that even a day ago, 4 bogies of a goods vehicle derailed near Qila Sattar Shah.