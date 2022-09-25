The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, was visited on Sunday by Sheikh Ahmed Sultan Bin Sulayem, chairman of Dubai Port World, one of the biggest port operators in the world, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to reports, the two talked about “everything that can be done on the road to recovery for Pakistan” and relief efforts in the wake of the disastrous floods.

Sheikh Sultan gave $2.5 million to the army relief fund after earlier today visiting Sindh areas devastated by floods.

The DP chairman praised the Pakistan Army for its assistance efforts in the flood-affected areas and stated that the UAE and its leadership supported the people of Pakistan at this difficult time by offering to bring in additional donors for flood relief work in the coming days.

As the COAS praised Sheikh Sultan for his significant and timely support of Pakistan, the dignitary pledged to bring up the subject of climate justice for Pakistan at international forums.

Sheikh Sultan also expressed his gratitude to Mr Fakhr Alam, Sitara e Imtiaz, for organising this visit and raising awareness in the United Arab Emirates about Pakistan’s need for assistance.

Discussions also included issues related to Pakistan’s economic development. The army chief was informed by Sheikh Sultan about DP World’s desire to make additional investments in Pakistan.

Due to Pakistan’s strategic position and sound economic foundation, DP World is attempting to establish an industrial park there in order to draw foreign investors.

Pakistan’s economy has solid foundations, resources, and a prime location, the DP World chairman had told the media on Saturday.

Sheikh Sultan further disclosed to the crowd that the business is giving Pakistan millions of dollars in flood aid.