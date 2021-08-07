RAWALPINDI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed kicked off monsoon plantation drive here on Saturday in Rawalpindi Cantonment area by planting a sapling in Saint Mary’s High School.

Addressing participants of the function he said, Imran Khan’s 10 billion tree plantation program is for future generations of the country.

Station Commander Rawalpindi, Brig Ijaz Qamar Kiani, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Gulzar Hussain Shah, Member Provincial Assembly, Haji Amjad, Seemabia Tahir, Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar and Director General, Parks and Horticulture Authority, Zaheer Anwar Jappa were present on the occasion.

Sheikh Rashid said that climate change was affecting the whole world and unseasonal rains were hitting, causing severe floods in different regions. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Clean and Green Pakistan program will help bring positive changes in climate change, he added.

He said that all available resources were being utilized to achieve the set targets of the ongoing plantation campaign launched as per the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding, aggressive plantation is need of the hour to combat the issue of climate change.

The Minister congratulated the administration of St. Mary’s school, Commissioner, DHA, Police, Forest Department and others on the tree plantation campaign. He especially commended the school children for being a part of this campaign.

He urged the citizens particularly the youth to come forward and take part in the plantation campaign as their participation is inevitable to make the campaign a success.