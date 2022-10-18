Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, a former interior minister, stated on Monday that he has received a notification from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) requesting tax records and documentation for the tax year 2021.

Rashid tweeted that he had received an FBR notice requiring him to attend in person or through legal representation by October 21, 2022.Additionally, a portion of the notice allegedly sent to him for performing an income tax audit for the time period of July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, is attached to the tweet.

The document’s specifics, meanwhile, were not included with the tweet.According to the image of the notice obtained through the FBR’s IRIS online system, Sheikh Rashid has received a notice from the FBR requesting tax records for the duration of the tax year 2021 under section 177(1) of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001.