The Lahore High Court accepted Sheikh Rasheed’s appeal for hearing against the rejection of his nomination papers for two constituencies of the National Assembly.

Appellate Tribunal Judge Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf issued notices to NA 56 and 57 ROs.

The Appellate Tribunal will hear Sheikh Rasheed’s appeal on January 4.