By: Wajahat Raheel

RAWALPINDI: Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Federal Minister for Interior has urged Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to take part in open ballot in Senate elections.

Senate elections will be scheduled in March which shall result in strengthening of democracy.

While talking to media, Sheikh Rasheed said that Prime Minister Imran Khan desires an end to horse trading and members of Parliament must be courageous enough to vote openly. He further added that Parliamentarians should consider open ballot as an opportunity knocking at their doors which do not repeat. Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman (JUI-F President) has calmed to relative extent and he should participate in polls, he added.

The No-Confidence motion or long march are to be last resort for PDM’s antigovernmental move and both would fail if opposition resigns.

Sheikh Rasheed stated that governments are never ousted by political drives. “We staged sit-in for 126 days but dialogues are last option in politics.” Democracies flourish by negotiations and shutting negotiations’ doors derails the democracy, said the Federal Interior Minister.