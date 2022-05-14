<!-- wp:image {"id":99832,"width":833,"height":577,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-large is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/image-344.jpeg" alt="Day of mourning observed across country \u2013 Pakistan Today" class="wp-image-99832" width="833" height="577"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>MULTAN: <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">National flag <\/a>was hoisted at half-mast on Additional Chief Secretary, South Punjab Secretariat on Saturday, due to national mourning on passing away of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><br>The government has declared three days of mourning on the death of UAE President and Services and General Administration Department, Punjab has issued a notification to fly national flag at half-mast in solidarity with the people of UAE, said a news release <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">issued here.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->