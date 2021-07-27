ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani has become the youngest mountaineer in the world who has reached the summit of K2 breaking the earlier record of another Pakistani Sajid Sadpara.

Shehroze Kashif who hails from Lahore has made history by reaching the summit of K2 at the age 19 years, 4 months and 16 days.

He is the youngest mountaineer to reach the K2 summit. Before him, another Pakistani mountaineer, late Sajid Sadpara, had this distinction of reaching the K2 summit at the age of 21.

Kashif departed for Skardu on July 10 and reached K2 base camp on July 15. On July 27, at 8:10am, Kashif set his foot on the summit of K2. Along with Kashif, five more Pakistanis also reached the summit of K2.

Kashif is the 15th Pakistani who reached the K2 summit. His father expressed his joy over the great achievement of his son. Alpine Club of Pakistan Secretary Karrar Haidri confirmed the news.

The other five Pakistani mountaineers who participated in the expedition included: Muhammad Sharif Sadpara, Ali Durrani Hoshey, Hassan Hoshay, Mushtaq Ahmad Hoshay and Yousuf Hoshay.

Apart from Pakistanis, 17 foreigners were also included in the K2 summit expedition team. Nine Nepalese, four Russian and four Ukrainian mountaineers were part of the expedition team. Irina became the first Ukrainian woman to reach the K2 summit.

Kashif also reached the highest summit of Mount Everest on May 11, 2021. He was the youngest Pakistani to achieve this distinction. He reached 3,885 meters high Makra Peak when he was just 11 years old and reached 8,0047 meter high Broad Peak at the age of 17 years on which he earned the title of Broad Boy. Kashif is a second-year student. His mission is to reach all 14 mountains’ summits that are 8,000 meter high. He has already reached three summits.