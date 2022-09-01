Shehroze Kashif, a Pakistani mountaineer who just set a record for being the youngest person to climb all ten eight-thousanders, recently underwent spinal surgery to repair a ruptured disc.On Twitter, the mountaineer announced the results of his surgery and said that he had been given the diagnosis of having a torn L5-S1 disc, which serves as a shock-absorber to cushion the vertebrae during spine movements.”With a broken bone, I have climbed six mountains.

In addition to climbing six peaks, I spent a night alone on Nanga Parbat, known as the “killer mountain,” battling for life and death “He wrote.You might remember that the mountaineer vanished in July while climbing Nagna Parbat. Even after the surgery, Kashif claimed that his severe physical condition couldn’t prevent him from reaching his goals and that he is “in excellent spirits.”

The 20-year-old wants to represent Pakistan with pride by becoming the youngest mountaineer in the world by conquering the 14 highest peaks.”Mountaineering has never been and will never be simple. In order to represent my nation with pride and raise the green flag atop the 14 tallest peaks in the world, this sport demands the best of your mind and body, which I am willing to deliver “said he.