Shehnaaz Gill, a contestant on Bigg Boss, supported Ranveer Singh after his latest controversial photoshoot got him into trouble.

Shehnaaz was embarrassed during a recent interview when the interviewer inquired about her opinion of the actor from Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl’s photo session.

I never liked any of your Instagram posts, Shehnaaz stated when asked what she would like to say to Ranveer if she had the chance. The first article I liked was the one.

Ranveer, a five-time Filmfare Award winner, faced a lot of backlash following his scandalous photo shoot with Paper magazine.

However, Bollywood A-listers like Alia Bhat, Kareena Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and Vaani Kapoor offered the actor support.

Vidya Balan responded to the images by jokingly asking, “What’s the issue? Let’s everyone enjoy this since it’s a first for a man.

Shehnaaz will make her acting debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which stars Salman Khan.

Along with Nora Fatehi, Ritesh Deshmukh, and John Abraham, the actor has another movie in the works, 100%.