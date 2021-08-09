LAHORE: President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that the country is facing serious challenges to internal security and stressed on need to focus on National Action Plan (NAP).

Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the Quetta blast which claimed lives of two policemen.

Opposition Leader of National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said that this is a time to work on NAP, which is a proof of nation’s joint resolve.

He further said that the NAP is complete and comprehensive solution for dealing with new dangers to security of the country.