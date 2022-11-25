Turkiye has welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for a two-day official visit.

At the Islamabad International Airport, the prime minister was welcomed by the deputy governor of Istanbul, senior Turkish civil and military authorities, and diplomats from the Pakistani Embassy and Consulate.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the president of Turkey, invited the prime minister to make the trip.The third of the four MILGEM Corvette Ships for the Pakistan Navy, PNS Khaibar, will be officially launched at the Istanbul Shipyard with President Erdogan, according to a statement from the Foreign Office.

The statement stated that the two leaders will also hold extensive discussions covering bilateral relations, the regional situation, and other topics of shared interest.

The FO stated that the PM will meet with leaders of the Turkish business community while he is in Istanbul, and that the president of the ECO Trade and Development Bank (ETDB) will pay him a visit.

According to the FO, Pakistan and Turkiye have close ties that are rooted in shared religious beliefs, cultural traditions, and historical experiences and are supported by a high degree of mutual respect.

The Pakistan-Turkey strategic partnership, which is still growing and is on an upward trajectory, has reached a crucial turning point with the MILGEM project, which is based on cooperative cooperation between the two nations.

It is important to note that the groundbreaking for the second ship, PNS Badr, was held in Karachi in May 2022, while the launching ceremony for the Pakistan Navy’s first corvette, PNS Babur, was place in Istanbul in August 2021.