After visiting the 27th session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm Al Sheikh, Egypt, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif travelled to London for a private visit.Announcing the PM’s journey late on Tuesday night, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that the premier had departed for the United Kingdom on a private plane for a private visit.

Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), will consult with PM Shehbaz on significant subjects in London. Various topics, including the current domestic political crisis, will be discussed.

The PM and the leader of the PML-N are also anticipated to talk about Imran Khan’s march into the capital.PM Shehbaz’s secret visit to London may take longer than a day, according to sources.The prime minister has been to the city twice since September, the first time he met with Nawaz a day after travelling to London to attend the late Queen Elizabeth II’s state burial.

Following the previous visit by the prime minister, the PML-top N’s brass made a last-ditch effort to rebuild their party’s political capital in preparation for the next general elections by appointing former financial czar Ishaq Dar as Pakistan’s finance minister once more. At the time, it was anticipated that the minister’s reappointment would open the door for Nawaz Sharif’s reappointment.