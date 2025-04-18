The festival of Eid brings showers of happiness for everyone, but if any unpleasant incident happens on this day of happiness, it also becomes a lifelong disease.

Actress and model Faheema Awan also faced a similar painful moment when her husband passed away on the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr in 2022.

She said that after this incident, now we feel sad on every Eid. My daughter locks herself in her room.

Faheema Awan said that she was in Mecca and was busy in worship when she received the news of her husband’s death.

Model and actress Faheema Awan said that from this year, I had decided to celebrate Eid in the traditional way and followed it.

Faheema Awan said that I asked my daughter to take out her favorite gharara, apply henna and prepare for Eid.

The actress further said that then we got ready on the day of Eid and took the family out. We wandered around and had a lot of fun.

Model Fahima Awan said that the heart is still full of pain, but life cannot be static in one place.