KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday has rejected the bail plea of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Khurshid Shah in assets case.

During the hearing on PPP leader’s appeal, the SHC has directed the trial court to conclude the case as early as possible.

It is to be mentioned here that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested senior PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah in a case regarding his alleged assets beyond means.

“NAB Sukkur arrested Syed Khursheed Shah in the assets beyond means case,” a brief handwritten statement issued by NAB Islamabad said.

Multiple corruption cases against Shah are under investigation with NAB. In 2012, an accountability court had directed NAB to file a reference against him on a complaint pertaining to alleged accumulation of illegitimate assets. In 2013, NAB had reopened two corruption cases against Shah under the directives of the Lahore High Court.