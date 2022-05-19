<!-- wp:image -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image"><img src="https:\/\/i.tribune.com.pk\/media\/images\/shayna-jack1652941259-0\/shayna-jack1652941259-0.jpg" alt=""\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ADELAIDE:Swimmer <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Shayna Jack<\/a> said she "proved a point" after emerging from under a dark doping cloud to make Australia's world championship and\u00a0Commonwealth Games\u00a0freestyle teams.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The 23-year-old, part of Australia's 4x100m freestyle team that set a world record in 2018, was banned for four years after testing positive to muscle growth agent ligandrol in an out-of-competition test in June 2019.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The revelation was hugely embarrassing for Australian swimming at the time, coming just days after then Olympic champion Mack Horton staged a high-profile protest against Chinese rival\u00a0Sun Yang.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Horton refused to share the podium with Sun at the 2019 Gwangju world championships, reigniting a row from the 2016 Rio Olympics where he labelled the Chinese star a "drug cheat".<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Jack always claimed innocence and won an appeal to have the ban reduced to two years after the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport, sport's highest judicial body, ruled she "did not intentionally or recklessly consume the prohibited substance".<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>"I think I proved my point, but I will continue to fight back and do what I do best, which is racing, all the way through to Paris (2024 Olympics)," she said after finishing second in the 100m freestyle at the Australian championships on Wednesday.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>It was enough to earn her a spot at the world championships in <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Budapest next month<\/a> and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>With\u00a0Tokyo Olympic\u00a0100m freestyle champion Emma McKeon skipping the Australian event and the worlds, Jack swam a personal best 52.60sec in her first meet back -- the second fastest in the world this year.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Fast-rising 18-year-old Mollie O'Callaghan touched first in 52.49 to be the world's quickest in 2022.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>"I just wanted to be here and stand behind those blocks with my head held high and swim my race," added Jack.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>"I had so many emotions going through my body and I'm just glad to touch in that time and get myself back on the team."<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Jack admitted before the race that she seriously considered walking away from swimming as she dealt with the drug accusation, saying she got to "a really dark place".<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>"I wanted to quit, I wanted to move on and just give it all up," she told host broadcaster Amazon Prime.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>"I guess the only reason I didn't was because the people who knew my goals and my dreams reminded me that I<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> shouldn't and I <\/a>should fight to the end and prove everyone wrong."<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->