The differences in the Israeli cabinet intensified after Israel did not release the hostages from Hamas occupation.

According to an Israeli news website, the Israeli Defense Minister stormed the Prime Minister’s Office and the situation almost reached hand to hand.

In the Israeli army, serious differences have also started to appear on the strategy of the Gaza war, and in an interview with the American newspaper New York Times, 3 commanders said that defeating Hamas and saving the hostages are not possible at the same time. The fastest way to return is through the diplomatic process.

On the other hand, media reports said that thousands of people protested against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government in the Israeli capital, Tel Aviv, and angry protesters called Netanyahu the face of the devil for the failure to release the hostages.

Protesters belonging to the affected families said that the Netanyahu government ignored us on October 7 and has been ignoring us every day since then.

Protesters also accused of endangering Israel’s security and at the same time protestors called for new elections in Israel, saying that we have the power to change or condemn this situation, so this government should go back home now. Will have to go.

Israel will have to make a deal to release Israeli hostages: Hamas

On the other hand, the Palestinian resistance organization Hamas says that Israel has failed to release the hostages by force even after 100 days. Israel will have to make an agreement to release the Israeli hostages.

Hamas leader Musa Abu Marzouq, speaking to the Russian news agency, said that Israel will take back its hostages or receive their bodies through the agreement.

It should be noted that since October 7, the number of Palestinian martyrs has reached 25 thousand, 70 percent of the martyrs are women.