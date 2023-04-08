SAN FRANCISCO: Lucasfilm, the studio that created the Star Wars series, has revealed that Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy will be in charge of helming the most recent installments. This is a big deal since Obaid Chinoy will be the first female and non-white director of a Star Wars film. On Friday, during the Star Wars Celebration in London, the unexpected news was revealed.

After the events of The Rise of Skywalker in 2019, actress Daisy Ridley Rey, the main character and protagonist from the preceding movies, creates a new Jedi Order. The new movie’s script will be written by Steven Knight, the author of the well-liked TV programme Peaky Blinders.

Saving Face, A Girl in the River, and The Price of Forgiveness are some of Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy’s best-known documentaries. She has won both an Oscar and an Emmy.

Despite the fact that the documentaries brought her great popularity abroad, some of them were sadly outlawed in Pakistan, the country where she was born. Along with others, Mehwish Hayat and Fawad Khan appeared in the episodes she directed of the Disney television series Ms. Marvel. An Asian Pakistani girl with superpowers is the main character of Ms. Marvel.

Obaid Chinoy voiced her delight for the project during the announcement, adding, “The world needs more heroes! I have always been drawn to the hero’s journey! I was drawn to the possibility of a new Jedi Order because the models of the heroes we see on screen should be grounded in truth.

The announcement signifies the company’s return to filmmaking after Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, which was released in 2019. Prior to that, the studio focused primarily on TV projects.

According to Deadline, the initial rumours about this partnership between Obaid Chinoy and Lucasfilm surfaced in October of last year. Fans of Star Wars, who are anxiously anticipating the release of the next movie, have been very excited by the announcement of her involvement.