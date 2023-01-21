Sharjeel Inaam Memon, the information minister for Sindh, experienced a heart attack on Saturday and underwent an angioplasty at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease (NICVD) in Hyderabad.

According to hospital sources, a prominent member of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was rushed to NICVD after complaining of chest symptoms.

The PPP leader had experienced a heart attack, the physicians determined after an initial examination.

Two of Memon’s coronary arteries were reportedly occluded, but he had angioplasty and angiography in order to treat the medical problem.

It should be mentioned that Memon’s arteries have been opened up by two coronary stents.

Memon will be released from the hospital after 24 hours since, according to the hospital administration, his condition is stable.

In April 2022, Saeed Ghani was succeeded as the provincial information minister by the PPP leader, who had been elected as PS-62 Tharparkar III member of Sindh’s provincial parliament.