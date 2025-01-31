Karachi: Sindh Senior Minister for Information and Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon has corrected the claim of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Responding to Maryam Nawaz’s tweet on the social networking website, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Sindh, not Punjab, is the first province where the electric bus project was launched.

He said that Punjab is the second province to introduce EV buses, the PPP Sindh government has already launched electric buses in January 2023.

Sharjeel Memon also attached clippings from reputable newspapers with the tweet. Earlier, the Punjab Chief Minister had said in his tweet that Punjab is the first province where the electric bus project is being launched.