KARACHI: The government will combine the recently inaugurated Orange Bus Rapid Transit Service (BRTS) with the Green Line BRTS so that it becomes a financially viable mass transit service in Karachi, according to Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

The opposition member had brought up the financial sustainability of the Orange Line service, which connects Orangi with the Matric Board Office crossroads and began operating in September of this year. The province minister responded by making the comment.

The Orange Line project was operating on an undesirable path, which is why it failed to draw the inhabitants of Orangi Town, according to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) legislator Ali Khursheedi, who made the statement during his call-attention notice.

As per Sharjeel Memon, the Orange Line project’s running costs were far more than the relatively low number of users. He warned that this might jeopardise the facility’s capacity to make money.

He informed the House that Karachi’s Orange Line service has been running. However, he claimed that the Peoples Bus Service, which had grown incredibly popular among commuters in Karachi, was being utilised by far more passengers than the new mass transportation system.

The Orange Line service has to be merged with the Green Line portion of the BRTS, according to the original concept, the Sindh Transport Minister stated. The federally controlled Sindh Infrastructure Development Company, he claimed, has been given instructions to fully connect the Orange Line with the Green Line.

Memon noted that initiatives were being made to upgrade public transportation options in urban areas of the province, including Karachi. He promised that this would soon undergo dramatic change for the people.