Karachi: Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced the launch of People’s Bus Service app from June 22.

A high-level meeting of Transport Department and NRTC officials was held in Karachi under the chairmanship of Sharjeel Inam Memon. Secretary Transport Saleem Rajput, MD Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kamal Dayo and CEO Trans Karachi Tufail Palijo attended the meeting. Project Director PSB Soheb Ahmed and People’s Bus Service Operational Manager Abdul Shakoor Arain also attended the meeting.

In the meeting, it was decided to run the People’s Bus Service under the Intelligent Transport System and connect it to the online system.

Under the app of People’s Bus Service, citizens traveling will be able to easily know the location of the vehicle while users will also be able to get online booking, route, fares and other necessary information. Through the app, users will also be able to direct their complaints to the higher authorities

Under the intelligent transport system, the vehicles will be monitored and CCTV cameras will also be installed in the vehicles, while the vehicles will also be equipped with audio systems, USB ports, Wi-Fi communication systems and driver alarms.

Sharjeel Inam Memon instructed to solve the issue of electric bus chargers on priority basis. It was informed in the meeting that 20 green buses will reach Pakistan by August 20 and become a part of People’s Bus Service.