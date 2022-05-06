<!-- wp:image {"width":906,"height":518} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.geo.tv\/assets\/uploads\/updates\/2022-05-06\/415359_9591676_updates.jpg" alt="Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. \u2014 Instagram\/@imrankhan.pti" width="906" height="518"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ISLAMABAD: Ousted prime minister and<a class="rank-math-link" href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/"> PTI Chairman<\/a> Imran Khan claimed that his opponents [the Sharifs] have hired companies that are preparing for his character assassination.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>During an interview with a media channel, the former premier addressed the issue amid repeated warnings and cautioning by PTI-backed social media accounts regarding what it termed \u201cdeep fake videos\u201d.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Such videos use a form of artificial intelligence called <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">deep learning <\/a>to create life-like but fake videos of people. Similarly, the social media platforms opposed to him are also discussing this matter from different angles while some have regretted this "element" in the political arena and want an end to it<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->