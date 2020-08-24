Sharif to go straight to jail on return: Fawad

ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif will go to jail on his return from London. In a statement on Monday, Fawad Chaudhry said that the court has changed the surety in the case, but it needs to summon Shehbaz Sharif to discuss Nawaz’s return. “First of all, Nawaz was serving jail time so when he returns, he will go back to jail. Secondly, Nawaz will do a plea bargain and return the money [he allegedly looted],” said the minister. Chaudhry added that Nawaz Sharif has been disqualified by the Supreme Court of Pakistan and he, hence, cannot contest elections. PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah reacted to Chaudhry’s statement, and said that Nawaz went abroad due to illness, adding that there are relevant statements on the matter by the medical board and government officials. He further said that the “incompetent lot” is contradicting its own statements. “If Nawaz went abroad because of a deal then who allowed it?” wondered the former Punjab law minister. He said that Nawaz will return on his own will and at the time of his choosing after he is treated for his illness. Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant on accountability, Shahzad Akbar, said that Nawaz had left the country for treatment on certain conditions and that none of these had been fulfilled.