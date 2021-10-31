ISLAMABAD: Shariah Academy of International Islamic University (IIU)
organized a three-day course on “Family law in Islam” in which around 100
lawyers and law students of twin cities participated.
The course was aimed at highlighting the peculiar characteristics of Muslim family
institution, while interactive sessions also critically examined issues in Muslim
Family law. The participants were enlightened by the learned resource persons to
evaluate the family law of Pakistan in the light of Shariah and analyze the leading
judgments in the higher judiciary in family matters.
The concluding ceremony was joined by IIU President, H.E. Dr. Hathal Homoud
Alotaibi as chief guest. It was also attended by Vice President (A&F), Dr. N.B.
Jumani, Vice President (Female Campus), Dr. Farkhanda Zia and officials of the
shariah academy. The resource persons included Dr. Habib ur Rehman Chairman
Department of Iftah and Distance Education of Academy, Dr. Muhammad Munir
Professor FSL, Hafiz Ahmed Waqas Chairman Department of Training of
Academy, Dr. Saqib Jawad Civil Judge, Dr. Shams ul Haq Amin, Chairman
Department of Research and Publications of Academy and Dr. Mat iur rehman
Senior Advisor Federal Shariat Court.
Speaking on the occasion, IIU President said that Shariah
is one of the
vital institutions of the university. He said that the management is working to
introduce international fellowship program at the academy. Appreciating the role
of Shariah Academy, the President said that it is a source of training and research
on the salient topics. Worthy President also mentioned the university’s recent
improvement in the rankings and vowed that soon the university will be on the
journey of success with double pace. He highlighted the importance of structural
reforms and academic excellence adding that IIUI’s progress in all fields is the
ultimate goal.
Dr. Farkhanda Zia, in her address on the occasion hailed the services of the
scholars and experts of the academy. She said the academy has been discussing all
the important topics including law of inheritance and Riba. She said that such
courses for the legal fraternity open new avenues to excel through research and
training.
Hafiz Ahmed Waqas thanked Worthy President and other high ups for joining the
ceremony and apprised of the goals and objectives of the Department of training