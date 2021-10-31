

ISLAMABAD: Shariah Academy of International Islamic University (IIU)

organized a three-day course on “Family law in Islam” in which around 100

lawyers and law students of twin cities participated.

The course was aimed at highlighting the peculiar characteristics of Muslim family

institution, while interactive sessions also critically examined issues in Muslim

Family law. The participants were enlightened by the learned resource persons to

evaluate the family law of Pakistan in the light of Shariah and analyze the leading

judgments in the higher judiciary in family matters.

The concluding ceremony was joined by IIU President, H.E. Dr. Hathal Homoud

Alotaibi as chief guest. It was also attended by Vice President (A&F), Dr. N.B.

Jumani, Vice President (Female Campus), Dr. Farkhanda Zia and officials of the

shariah academy. The resource persons included Dr. Habib ur Rehman Chairman

Department of Iftah and Distance Education of Academy, Dr. Muhammad Munir

Professor FSL, Hafiz Ahmed Waqas Chairman Department of Training of

Academy, Dr. Saqib Jawad Civil Judge, Dr. Shams ul Haq Amin, Chairman

Department of Research and Publications of Academy and Dr. Mat iur rehman

Senior Advisor Federal Shariat Court.

Speaking on the occasion, IIU President said that Shariah

is one of the

vital institutions of the university. He said that the management is working to

introduce international fellowship program at the academy. Appreciating the role

of Shariah Academy, the President said that it is a source of training and research

on the salient topics. Worthy President also mentioned the university’s recent

improvement in the rankings and vowed that soon the university will be on the

journey of success with double pace. He highlighted the importance of structural

reforms and academic excellence adding that IIUI’s progress in all fields is the

ultimate goal.

Dr. Farkhanda Zia, in her address on the occasion hailed the services of the

scholars and experts of the academy. She said the academy has been discussing all

the important topics including law of inheritance and Riba. She said that such

courses for the legal fraternity open new avenues to excel through research and

training.

Hafiz Ahmed Waqas thanked Worthy President and other high ups for joining the

ceremony and apprised of the goals and objectives of the Department of training