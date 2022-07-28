When former Pakistani actor Noor Nazar age-shamed actor and drama star Humayun Saeed for his role in the newly released movie London Nahi Jaunga, activist Shaniera Akram just justified falling in love “late” in life.

Bukhari contends that people do not even find love at this age and that Humayun should take on more “adult” roles now.

Shaniera, however, disagrees.

She posted a screenshot of a news article about Bukhari’s remark on her Instagram account along with the statement, “From our experience, I think many beautiful love tales happen a lot in the second part of life.

“The timing of discovering love relies on “how the script is written,” according to Shaniera, who is the wife of former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram. She stated she is unaware of what Noor said.

“So many individuals still aren’t in love or haven’t discovered it. The world is full of divorced, widowed, and single people. Theirs is a real-life love story.

