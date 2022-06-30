The Shandur Polo Festival will be held in the region from July 1 to 3, according to the Gilgit-Baltistan tourist and sports department.

The highest polo arena in the world (3,700 metres above sea level) will hold the annual polo event, which will be organised with the help of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, according to Radio Pakistan.

The districts of Gilgit-Baltistan and Chit­ral will compete under ‘freestyle rules.’ The Shandur Polo Festival will be held on the world’s highest polo ground from July 1 to 3.GB Chief Minister Kha­lid Khur­shid Khan invited his Khyber Pakh­tu­nkhwa counterpart, Mah­mood Khan, to be the festival’s chief guest on July 1.

Shandur Festival has been held on a yearly basis since 1980 and has earned international acclaim, attracting thousands of local and foreign guests each year.