Shan Masood, a left-handed striker for Pakistan, was taken to the hospital on Friday before the crucial and widely awaited Pakistan vs. India T20 World Cup 2022 match.

A ball struck the batter’s head during a practise session, causing a head injury. All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz fired a shot during practise, and the ball struck Shan’s head and hurt him.

He was transported to the hospital for tests. At the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), on Sunday, Pakistan will play its first T20 World Cup match against India (October 23).