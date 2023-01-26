Young and gifted Pakistani cricketer Shan Masood has earned a spot on the national team roster due to his outstanding achievements. In the PSL, Shan Masood has also displayed some incredible displays. Shan Masood and his gorgeous fiancée Nische Khan just got married. Nische and Shan first met in London, where they quickly became engaged. Well, the lovely pair wed in a lovely family ceremony, and the cricket fans adored the newlyweds. On their Nikah and wedding days, they both looked absolutely gorgeous.

Shan Masood and his wife Nische Khan organised tonight’s lovely Qawali performance. In their lovely attire, the couple was looking delightfully stunning. While his wife donned a stunning deep maroon dress with golden embroidery on top, Shan sported a pure black blazer over a plain white kurta shalwar. Here are a few stunning HD photos of Shan and Nische during their Qawali performance: