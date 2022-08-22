After dominating Derbyshire this year, Pakistan’s left-handed opener Shan Masood signed a two-year contract with Yorkshire, a county in northern England.

Shan, who has amassed 1,779 runs for the English East Midlands county of Derbyshire this season, will represent Yorkshire for the following two years.

The 32-year-old said, “I’m thrilled to have committed for Yorkshire.

He went on to say: “The Yorkshire CCC has a storied past, and playing at Headingly every week would be a dream for anyone. It’s really exciting to follow in the footsteps of Yorkshire’s three Pakistani captains, Inzamam ul Haq, Younis Khan, and Sarfaraz Ahmed.

“Some of the guys I’m looking forward to sharing a dressing room with are the present England players Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid, Dawid Malan, & Harry Brook.

He added that he was eager to collaborate with Ottis Gibson once more. He has collaborated closely with him this season in the Pakistan Super League.Shan made a comeback to the national team for the Sri Lanka Test series, although he sat out both Tests. Later, he joined the Derbyshire team once more for the current campaign.