Shamoon Abbasi, a well-known actor and Feroze Khan’s former brother-in-law, has made the first public comments on this subject.”Many of my fans and followers contacted me about Feroze Khan’s issue,” remarked Shamoon Abbasi.

Normally, I don’t get into other people’s personal problems, but now that I’ve been asked, I should reply. Well, I’m no one to judge in this regard, as I have also experienced these domestic issues that come with marriage, and ironically, I was married to Feroze Khan’s sister Humaima Malick.

We had a good time, but there are sometimes issues between husband and wife that people exaggerate, especially when they receive social media support, become stars, and actors become public figures. If social media is making you a star, it also has the power to ruin your career after your controversy.