Famous Pakistani family vlogger Rajab Butt has been in the headlines these days after responding to Fahad Mustafa’s statement regarding family vlogging, but now Fahad Mustafa’s co-actor Shamoon Abbasi has also come forward to defend Fahad.

Recently, Fahad Mustafa had criticized all family bloggers and said that they are selling their families to create content. To which Rajab Butt also gave a strong reply to Fahad Mustafa, saying that he does not know who Fahad Mustafa is.

He also said that he cannot respect those who do not do the work of adults and make adults respect themselves. Now actor Shamoon Abbasi has also come forward in support of Fahad Mustafa and has responded to Rajab Butt in a polite manner in a message on social media. In his statement, he also spoke about the struggle of actors to build a career and the unparalleled fame they enjoy.

Addressing Rajab Butt in his video message, Shamoon Abbasi said, “I want to tell him that Fahad Mustafa is a big name. He has been a part of the showbiz industry for more than 20 years. I would like to say that actors make their fans from every field due to their art and work.”

The actor further said in Fahad Mustafa’s defense that “an actor leaves his house early in the morning in search of work, places and payments. Actors go through a tough and rigorous routine, but it is difficult for you to understand what they experience. I am not saying that you are inferior, but the way you talk with arrogance is not positive.”

Shamoon took a dig at Rajab Butt and other vloggers, saying, “All digital creators working on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram depend on these apps for their work. God forbid, what will you guys do if these platforms are shut down? But Fahad Mustafa will still go to his work.”

This video of Shamoon Abbasi is going viral on social media, with users praising the actor’s orderly and polite response while criticizing Rajab Butt.