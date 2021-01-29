ISLAMABAD: Shakir Abbasi has swept the Rawalpindi Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (Risja) elections while Wafa Abbas and Noman Maqsood have been elected for the two vice-presidential seats.

For presidential seat, Shakir Abbasi got 27 votes while his opponent, Nasir Aslam Raja got only 16 votes.

The elections of Rawalpindi Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (Risja) were held on Friday at Sports Complex in Islamabad in which polling continued from 11am to 4pm.

Shakir Abbasi and Nasir Aslam Raja were contesting for the seat of President while Wafa Abbas, Noman Maqsood and Aqeel Anjum were contesting for the seats of two vice presidents.

The Chairman of Election Committee, Zahid Farooq Malik announced the results after the completion of polling.

According to the Election Committee, out of the total 57 members of Rasja, 43 members exercised their franchise, in which Shakir Abbasi got 27 votes and was elected President while his opponent Nasir Aslam Raja got 16 votes.

Similarly, Wafa Abbas got 36 votes, Noman Maqsood 28 and Aqeel Anjum got 13 votes.

It should be noted that Shah Khalid, Secretary, Rizwan Ahmed Dahlon, Finance Secretary, Arsalan Abbas Shirazi, Senior Vice President, Rozina Ali, Vice President (woman) and Neelam Arshad, Joint Secretary, have already been elected unopposed.

Similarly, Ahsan Abbas, Zeeshan Qayyum, Zain Malik, Maria Rajput and Arafa Feroz have also been elected unopposed for the governing body.