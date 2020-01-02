Shakir Abbasi Elected Unopposed RISJA Chief

Rizwan Haider

ISLAMABAD: Shakir Abbasi of Neo News was elected unopposed president of Rawalpindi-Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA) for the year 2020. Initially other contestants filed application to contest for President of RISJA, but later withdrawn their applications and all members showed their confidence on Shakir Abbasi.

ISLAMABAD: Newly elected President of Rawalpindi Islamabad Sports Journalists Associations (RISJA) Shakir Abbasi with elected and other members on Thursday, Nasir Aslam Raja Senior Vice President, Qasim Nawaz Abbasi and Nauman Maqsood Vice President, Rozina Ali Vice President Women , Malik Yasir Nazar General Secretary, Shah Khalid Secretary Finance, Aqeel Anjum and Zain Malik elected as joint secretaries.

Chairman Election Committee Malik Zahid Awan announced the unopposed winner, Syed Arslan Sherazi and Shafique Raja were other two members of the election committee. Prior to elections all three did commendable job of awarding membership to the new members after proper scrutiny.

Malik Shakil Awan Chairman of RISJA appreciated the efforts of other senior members of RISJA for doing an excellent and transparent process of elections and ultimately transition of power. He said that his choice was excellent when he asked Shakir Abbasi to become General Secretary of RISJA in 2015, and he is very optimistic that Shakir Abbasi will do wonders for welfare of sports journalists and sports during his tenure.

Newly Elected President RISJA, Shakir Abbasi in his address said that he will try his best to do justice with his responsibilities and other members will witness transparency in his tenure. He said that obviously major focus of his energies would be to make RISJA a powerful sports organization, but he will also work for welfare of sports journalists and will highlight issues faced by athletes playing sports. He said that he will try to send at least two members of RISJA for Ummrah during his tenure.

Many distinguish guests including Zeeshan Naqvi Deputy Mayor Islamabad graced the event. Usman Wazir, a rising super star of Pakistan boxing also showed his presence to celebrate victory of Shakir Abbasi. Secretary National Press Club Islamabad Anwar Raza extended his best wishes to the newly elected body of RISJA, Balochistan Sports journalist Associations also presented best wishes to the newly elected body of RISJA.