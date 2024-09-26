Kanpur: Bangladesh’s star all-rounder Shakib-ul-Hasan has announced his retirement from international cricket.

Former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan, while addressing a press conference ahead of the second Test in Kanpur, India on Thursday, said that next year’s Champions Trophy in Pakistan will be his last ODI tournament after which he will retire from international cricket till March 2025. will retire from

Shakib Al Hasan said that he has already retired from T20 cricket and played his last match for Bangladesh in the last T20 World Cup.

He added that he wants to return home for the two-match Test series against South Africa in October so that he can finish his Test career by playing his last two Test matches in Bangladesh. But if it doesn’t happen, it might be my last test.

It should be noted that Shakib-ul-Hasan, who belongs to the party of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is facing murder charges in Bangladesh. He has not returned to Bangladesh since the overthrow of Hasina Wajid.

The veteran player has represented Bangladesh in 70 Tests, 247 ODIs and 129 T20Is since his international debut in 2006.

It should be noted that South Africa has not yet given security clearance to its team for the series due to the ongoing political tension in Bangladesh. There will be a test.