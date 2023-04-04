Shahzaib Rindh, a professional fighter, is the first Pakistani to win a Karate Combat Pro Fight in American history.

After a tough fight, the six-time National Champion from a developing part of the nation won the Karate match. In the most recent match, he defeated Gabo Diaz of Venezuela 3-0 while raising the Pakistani flag.

After a thrilling battle, the judge crowned him the victor because he was dominant throughout all three rounds and took the lead.

Shahzaib announced the news of his win on Twitter. “Thank God, we succeeded,” he wrote.

Alhamdulillah 🇵🇰 we did it pic.twitter.com/To1kKgHfK9 — Shahzaib Rindh Official (@RindhShahzaib) April 2, 2023

On social media, congratulations for his win were shared. Former chief minister Jam Kamal, PTI’s Zartaj Gul, and other public personalities congratulated Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on the achievement.