Recently, Aryan Khan appeared in an advertisement for a German company and looked quite dapper. His father, Shahrukh Khan, could not help but comment on the photos.

King Khan made the following remark as soon as Aryan published the promotional post: “Looking extremely fantastic!!

In addition, SRK made fun of the shirt his son was sporting in the image. “The grey t-shirt is mine, by the way,” he continued.

India Today claims that earlier on May 28, 2022, Aryan received a clean bill of health in the narcotics case for which he had previously been charged. Three months later, he made his return to social media with a message about his siblings.