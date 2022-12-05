ISLAMABAD: The main defendant in the Sarah Inam Murder case, Shahnawaz Amir, and his mother Sameena Shah were indicted on Monday by a district and sessions court in Islamabad.

Judge Atta Rabbani issued the indictment decision after rejecting Sameena’s request for release from the proceedings. The judge had earlier today put his decision about her plea on hold.

Both defendants have asserted their innocence of the charges, and the court has ordered the prosecution to call the witnesses on December 14. Shah’s appeal for the court to release her from the murder case was heard when the court first took up the matter today.

Nasir Asghar, Sameena Shah’s attorney, informed the court that the police noted that his client was discovered at the crime scene on their challan but did not specify her involvement.

Asghar informed the court, “When the prosecution’s case is not against her, she should be dismissed from the case.” He continued by saying that after reviewing the challan, the court will need to express its final judgement.

Shah’s attorney also testified in court that Shah had given her son to the police when they arrived at the crime site.The plaintiff’s insistence [on adding her name] is the sole explanation provided, according to the attorney. In addition, he said that there was nothing else against his client.

After Sarah’s father, Inam ur Rehman attorney’s was unable to arrive in court, the court decided to adjourn the hearing at this moment. The session was continued when the attorney showed up.