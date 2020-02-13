Shahid Khaqan demands new elections in country

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday demanded new elections in the country to end rising inflation, unemployment and other national issues. Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, he said that only solution to current problems is transparent elections as in-house change will create a new mess. While responding to NAB’s decision to file a new reference against him, PML-N leader said that PM is not involved in appointment of MD PSO, so sole purpose of a new reference is to pressurize him. According to NAB Ordinance, a reference cannot be filed over a procedural error, he added.

He also claimed that no corruption allegations were proved against any PML-N leader including Nawaz Sharif who was disqualified for taking money from his own son. Answering a question, the former Prime Minister said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman proved his political power and JUI-F chief is angry at Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi not PML-N. Pervaiz Elahi made promised to Maulana Fazlur-Rehman, he added. INP