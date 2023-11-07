Former prime minister and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says that he is present in PML-N but he is not convinced to participate in the new elections. In an interview, Shahid Khan Abbasi said that I was not invited to the PML-N meeting, I had told Shahbaz Sharif himself to keep me away from party affairs.

The former prime minister said that I had already said that if the next generation comes to the party, then I will not remain in office. There is a lot of pressure to contest elections.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that elections will not solve the problems, all the parties will have to sit together to solve the problems.

The former prime minister said that those who are in jail, whether they are popular or not, will have to keep politics aside, all the parties have got their chance, and nobody could do anything.

The journey of development will start from where it stopped: Nawaz Sharif

It should be noted that the leader of the Muslim League (N) Nawaz Sharif was received by Shehbaz Sharif and other leaders on his arrival at the party secretariat in Model Town.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was met by party leaders Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Ishaq Dar, and Maryam Aurangzeb in which the country’s situation and political activities of the party were discussed.