Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and a former prime minister, denied rumours that he had resigned as the party’s senior vice president on Wednesday.

Mr. Abbasi has been actively taking part in a series of conferences being conducted under the banner of “Reimagining Pakistan” in various locations. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi served as the 21st prime minister of Pakistan from August 2017 to May 2018 following the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif in a fraud case.

He made it clear during meetings in Quetta and Peshawar that all political parties were to blame for the country’s deteriorating political and economic predicament. He urged all parties to put aside their differences and work together to save Pakistan.

As rumours of his disagreement with the party spread due to his participation in the conferences alongside the unhappy PML-N leader Miftah Ismail, it was reported on Wednesday that he had left the party as senior vice president. According to the sources, Mr. Abbasi also stated that he had made it known to Nawaz Sharif three years prior that he would no longer collaborate with Maryam Nawaz if she were given the party’s top position.

Maryam Nawaz was elevated to senior vice president and main organiser of the party by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in January of last year, effective immediately. The action had afterwards led to quiet unhappiness inside the group.