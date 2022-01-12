LAHORE: Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi is feeling nostalgic after a training session at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

He says returning to NCA after a long time evoked nostalgia and brought back many memories.

The NCA has now been named the National High-Performance Centre

The Pakistani all-rounder took to Twitter Wednesday to say he has come to “visit NCA after a very long time” and that the visit has brought back so many “memorable flashbacks.”

It was nostalgic to visit NCA after a long time. Brought so many memorable flashbacks 😍. We should have such facilities all over Pakistan. I had my training session without permission 😁 hope that’s ok ? @TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/Dif8t09zUY — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) January 12, 2022

NCA Lahore’s facilities, according to Afridi, are good and should be offered at other NCA training centers across the country.

“I had my training session without authorization, hope that’s ok?” Afridi asked, tagging the official Twitter account of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Shahid Afridi was Quetta Gladiator’s biggest pick during the players’ draft for HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022, as the 2019 winners look to win the second title when PSL 7 rolls into action on January 27.

Both Afridi and England’s batter James Vince left Multan Sultans to join Quetta Gladiators.