Former Test captain Shahid Khan Afridi strongly criticized the changes in the national cricket team and took a dig at the selection for the New Zealand tour.

Talking to the media at a local hotel, Shahid Khan Afridi said that playing cricket continuously makes players tired, players should be given rest. Whether it is Babar Azam or anyone else. Ten to eleven first-class players were sent to the New Zealand tour.

Shahid Khan Afridi also strongly criticized the selection of the Pakistan team and said that where spinners were needed, pacers were filled in. The famous batsman of his time, former Test captain and batting coach Muhammad Yousuf is teaching the players to play off-spin bowling, which is not taught at the level of the Pakistan team. Talented cricketers like Usman Khan and Muhammad Hasnain are not being given a chance, these players have been kept on the bench for a long time. Two hundred scores cannot be scored on every wicket.

He said that Pakistan cricket needs not only a permanent coach but also a permanent chairman for the PCB.

The former captain said that Babar Azam was given ample opportunities to captain, which was a good move. On the other hand, Mohammad Rizwan was given the captaincy for only six months. There is a lot of talent in Pakistan, and it is being wasted on the same basis, and there was talk of giving a chance to good domestic performers.

Shahid Afridi said that the Pakistan team is not a place to learn and teach, there is no system in our country. In other countries, people come under a system. He always said that there should be bench strength, it should not be so that if Shaheen is not in the team, his absence is felt. Sixes and fours are good things in the game, but look at what Shahid Afridi has become, the batter has to make singles and doubles as per the time constraints.