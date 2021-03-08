Shaheen Shah Afridi on Sunday thanked former national captain and potential father-in-law Shahid Afridi for his well wishes and after confirmation by the latter that the Pakistan pacer’s family has approached him for his daughter’s hand in marriage.

While responding to former cricketer’s tweet, Shaheen said, “Alhumdulillah. Thanks Lala for your prayers.”

“May Allah SWT make things easier for everyone. You are the pride of entire nation,” he added.

Earlier the same day, Shahid had responded to reports of his daughter’s engagement to Shaheen.

The former cricketer had confirmed circulating rumours that his and Shaheen’s family were in touch.

He, however, did not offer any more details on whether the proposal was accepted.

“Shaheen’s family approached my family for my daughter. Both families are in touch, matches are made in heaven, if Allah wills this match will be made too,” Afridi had tweeted.

Meanwhile, he wished Shaheen the best for his future. “My prayers are with Shaheen for his continued success on and off the field,” he added.