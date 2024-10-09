English batters have commenced the first session of Day 3 aggressively.

Joe Root and Ben Duckett, both have reached their half centuries. Ben Duckett reached his half century after facing only 45 balls.

Zak Crawly 78(85), found Aamir Jamal at short-midwicket while trying to flick one of the leg-side on Shaheen Afridi’s delivery.

In pursuit of the towering 556 runs, England opened their innings with captain Ollie Pope and Zak Crawley. However, this partnership didn’t last long, as captain Ollie Pope was dismissed without scoring by Naseem Shah.

Pakistan got out after scoring 556 runs, while England scored 96 runs for the loss of one wicket in their first innings by the end of day 2 of the Multan Test.

Skipper Shan Masood was the top scorer for Pakistan with 151 runs, Salman Ali Agha 104 and Abdullah Shafique scored 102 runs. Saud Shakeel managed to score 82 runs.

Jack Leach claimed three wickets, while Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse shared two each. Chris Woakes, Joe Root and Shoaib Bashir also got a wicket each.

At the end of the first day of the Multan Test, Pakistan had scored 328 runs for the loss of 4 wickets, thanks to remarkable centuries from Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique.