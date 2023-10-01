Famous Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle called fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi more important for Pakistan than captain Babar Azam for World Cup 2023.

Talking to cricket website Cricbuzz, Harsha Bhogle said that Shaheen Shah Afridi is in a way more important than Babar Azam because if Shaheen doesn’t take wickets in the first 10 overs in the Asia Cup, you can see what happens next. If Pakistan does not get wickets in the powerplay, then their bowling side will be different, the absence of Naseem Shah is also a big gap for the Pakistan team.

Harsha Bhogle said that Pakistani spinners will need to present a good game, I think the situation in Pakistan will be something like this, will Pakistan’s openers be able to present a good game? Or will Pakistan’s spinners be able to bowl well in the middle overs?

The Indian commentator said that there is a problem with cricketer Fakhar Zaman, but I am sure that Pakistan has an excellent opening combination. As the cricketer is there, why don’t they feed him? If Abdullah Shafiq and Imamul Haq are given the opening on a regular basis, then Babar Azam comes out as a different cricketer, there is no doubt about that.

Harsha Bhogle used words like uncertainty for Pakistan’s middle order batsmen in his conversation and said that Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Saud Shakeel are good cricketers but can you trust them to win the World Cup? We are waiting to see, if they do it is very good for Pakistan.

The Indian commentator further said that the 3 spinners who have been selected for Pakistan’s squad can also bat, Shadab is a good batsman among them, and Nawaz can bat.